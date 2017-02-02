ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced its participation at the Spring Fair exhibition, a trade show for gift and home retailers. The event will take place on 5-9 February 2017 at The NEC in Birmingham, UK.

ChannelAdvisor representatives will be available at stand 20B47 in hall 6-7 during the event to offer advice and guidance about marketplaces, digital marketing, and connecting with shoppers internationally.

Håkan Thyr, ChannelAdvisor's director of strategic partnerships, EMEA, will deliver a keynote session at the event on 07 February at 14:15 in the E-Commerce Theatre. Thyr's keynote presentation will offer tips to help retailers and brands be more visible to consumers on social media. This session, entitled 'Converting Consumers on Social,' will discuss the retail potential of social media and offer practical tips and actionable strategies for social success for both e-commerce retailers and branded manufacturers.

To request a meeting with ChannelAdvisor during the conference, please email ukteam@channeladvisor.com.

