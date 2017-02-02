sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,764 Euro		+0,106
+0,84 %
WKN: A1T84J ISIN: US1591791009 Ticker-Symbol: CDL 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION12,764+0,84 %