Klipboard, a London based Mobile Field Service software platform, announced today a Pre-Series A investment round which has brought its total funding to just over $2 million, having previously raised a Seed round of $900,000. The investment was raised from Klipboard's existing Seattle based Private Equity group and Angel Investors and will be used to boost the growth of the start up in the UK.

Led by Draven McConville, CEO, Klipboard provides a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform featuring a mobile app with cloud based administration tools suitable for Construction, Engineering, Facilities Management, Maintenance, plus many more organisations with field based employees delivering services for their customers. Many of these businesses often rely on outdated and inefficient paper based methods to manage company operations and allocation of work to field employees.

Klipboard solves these issues through powerful and easy-to-use scheduling and workflow management, allowing field employees to complete tasks, capture data for forms and reports and view customer information and documents, all through an intuitive mobile interface. Workflows such as assessments, maintenance records, inspections, surveys or just about any other process you can imagine can be completed and sent back to the office in real time. Workers in the field are underserved with technology and this sector represents a great opportunity for transformation with real efficiency gains to be achieved for the companies.

Draven McConville said: 'We are delighted to announce this new round of funding and to have the continued support of our investors in enabling us to deliver our vision. Mobile apps and cloud technology will become essential for businesses with field based employees to service their customers. This investment provides us the capital to bring the next phase of development for Klipboard, ensuring we continue to deliver the best service and product to our current and future customers'.

