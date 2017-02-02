Get's Bet Announces Deal to Take Full Retail Solution From SBTech

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Romanian retail sports betting operator Get's Bet has announced that its shop network will now be powered by SBTech's industry-best Omni-channel solution.

Get's Bet customers in the Romanian regulated market will be able to take advantage of a seamless experience across all touchpoints using the SBTech Infinity Account, creating unified player journeys and incorporating a bespoke loyalty programme.

SBTech's cutting-edge cashier interface will support integrated cash and voucher processing for the transfer of funds between over-the-counter transactions and self-service betting terminals. High-definition screens and content management solutions will also provide an immersive betting experience, complete with live streaming, in-play odds and targeted promotions.

A single wallet will enable players to place bets via cashier or Self-Service Betting Terminals in any of 500 Get's Bet retail locations, to cash out on mobile and to use their winnings to bet on more sports events or casino games online.

Get's Bet will also benefit from best-in-class remote management and monitoring of its retail operations from a single console, with real-time 360Ëš player analysis, 24/7 operational support, advanced reporting protocols, integrations with key ERP and CRM systems and unrivalled cross-promotional capacities.

Get's Bet CEO, Cristian Roman, explains: "As the Romanian iGaming market continues to mature, we have been planning to upgrade our operations to a full Omni-channel offering for some time. Our choice of provider was an easy one - SBTech supplies systems built around flexibility and scalability, which will enable us to implement our aggressive growth strategy, while the Infinity Account will deliver a superior sports and casino experience to our rapidly growing player base."

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: "SBTech's Omni-channel and land-based solution will be a key pillar of our future growth as we leverage our core market-leading online sports capabilities in the retail and Omni-channel verticals to minimise customer acquisition costs, enhance x-sell and increase player lifetime value. As we extend our dominance in the key Eastern European territories, I'm very pleased that we will be partnering with Get's Bet, enhancing their product and helping them to achieve even greater commercial success."

About Get's Bet

Get's Bet, founded in 2004, is one of the leading operators in the regulated Romanian sports betting market. The sportsbook features superb event coverage across football, tennis, basketball, handball, hockey, boxing, rugby, American football, baseball, snooker, darts, and greyhounds, offering highly competitive odds and fast bet settlement, as well as an excellent live betting service and a huge selection of regular international lottery draws.

About SBTech:

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of fully managed and semi-managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning in-play betting, complete Omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

