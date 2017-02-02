Patrimonium Infrastructure RailCar Opportunity (PIRCO) increases its portfolio to 2'000 railcars

02.02.2017 / 09:38

Press Release

Patrimonium Infrastructure RailCar Opportunity (PIRCO) increases its portfolio to 2'000 railcars

Baar, 02 February 2017

On 20 December 2016 Patrimonium acquired through its company Patrimonium Infrastructure RailCar Opportunity (PIRCO) an additional fleet of 1'500 freight railcars, thereby bringing its total fleet up to 2'000 railcars. The main investors of PIRCO are a fund - managed and advised by Special Investments Group (SIG) of Credit Suisse - and Ermewa, one of the leading railcar lessors in Europe.

Ermewa assumes the responsibility for the management of the fleet and will utilise its customer contacts and operational expertise in the railcar leasing business to safeguard the proper servicing of the contracts and maintenance of the fleet. Ermewa leases the railcars on long-term contracts to industrial companies in Europe.

Christoph Syz, a Founder and CEO of Patrimonium: "Our investment in this railcar portfolio underlines our strong belief in the attractiveness of railcars as an asset class (infrastructure-like) and Ermewa as a top tier lessor and manager of railcars. SIG from Credit Suisse and the other investors were attracted to this opportunity because of the high barriers to entry in this market and good visibility of cash flows underpinned by the long-term nature of leasing contracts. We view this investment as a first step in rolling our infrastructure capabilities and are optimistic about future investments in collaboration with SIG Credit Suisse and Ermewa".

About PATRIMONIUM PATRIMONIUM is a Swiss independent alternative asset management company active in the asset classes real estate, private debt, infrastructure and private equity. Today Patrimonium and its affiliate companies manage around CHF 2.8bn assets for a large amount of institutional and private investors and operate offices in Echandens/Lausanne, Zurich and Baar employing over 50 investment professionals.

About Ermewa Ermewa, one of the leading railcar lessors in Europe, manages a fleet of about 45'000 freight railcars.

About Special Investments Group (SIG) of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) SIG is an investment group of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Limited. SIG invests capital of Credit Suisse and its top private banking clients in debt and equity private market opportunities.

