Turku, Finland, 2017-02-02 09:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 2.2.2017 AT 10:30



Invitation to press briefing



Teleste will publish its Financial Statement 2016 as a stock exchange release on 9th February approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.



A briefing for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day in Helsinki hosted by the CEO Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara. Teleste's CFO Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen will also be present in the briefing.



BRIEFING (held in Finnish): Date: Thursday, 9 February 2017 Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET



Venue: Restaurant Savoy, 7th floor, Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki



Attendance information by 8 February to: investor.relations@teleste.com Tiina Vuorinen Tel. +358 2 2605 611



Welcome,



Jukka Rinnevaara