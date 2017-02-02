Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-02-02 09:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The nominating committee proposes re-election of the Board including the following persons:



Eva Cederbalk, Anna Engebretsen, Jack Forsgren, Laila Freivalds, Mats Holgerson, Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Gustav Lindner, Jan Pettersson, Mats Qviberg and Jon Risfelt.



It is proposed that Mats Qviberg continue in the post of Chairman of the Board.



The statement of the nominating committee will be presented at Bilia's website shortly together with the complete suggestion and justification from the nominating committee - with information regarding independence of the Board members, increase of fees to the Board members, appointment of auditor and auditor fees, etc.



The nominating committee consists of the following members: Öystein Engebretsen (chairman of the committee), Mats Qviberg, Eva Cederbalk and Helen Fasth Gillstedt.



Stockholm 2 February 2017



Bilia AB (publ)



For further information, please contact the chairman of the committee Öystein Engebretsen, tel: +46 (0)8 402 33 10.



