The maintenance window for External Test System 1 will be extended to full day maintenance.
Maintenance window
External Test System 1 will not be available for testing today. Externet Test System 1 will be up tomorrow morning.
Contact
If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.
Best Regards
Tech Support Global Market Operations
Group: + 46 8 405 6750
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/
