The maintenance window for External Test System 1 will be extended to full day maintenance.



Maintenance window



External Test System 1 will not be available for testing today. Externet Test System 1 will be up tomorrow morning.



Contact



If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.



Best Regards



Tech Support Global Market Operations



Group: + 46 8 405 6750



technicalsupport@nasdaq.com http://business.nasdaq.com/