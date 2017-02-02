Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and preliminary annual results for 2016

Akastor ASA will publish its fourth quarter and preliminary annual results for 2016 on Thursday February 16, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. CET.
The presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 9:00 a.m. CET.
Presenters are CEO Kristian Roekke and CFO Leif Borge. The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.
Live webcast link:http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44472484 (http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44472484)
Dial in details:
Local - USA +1 719-325-2213
Local - UK +44 (0)330 336 9105
Local - Norway +47 21 00 26 10
Confirmation Code: 1843734
The complete Q4 report and presentation will be available at www.akastor.com (http://www.akastor.com/) and www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).
For further information, please contact:
Tore D. Langballe
Head of Communications and Investor Relations
Mob: +47 907 77 841
E-mail: tore.langballe@akastor.com (mailto:tore.langballe@akastor.com)
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire