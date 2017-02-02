

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with a firmer yen sending Japanese shares tumbling while markets elsewhere finished on a lackluster note amid uncertainty about what U.S. President Donald Trump means for the global economy.



The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee on Wednesday reiterated its expectations for moderate economic growth while leaving benchmark interest rates unchanged, in line with expectations. The statement noted improvements in consumer and business sentiment while cautioning that market-based measures of inflation compensation are 'still low.'



The dollar remained on the defensive as Fed policymakers offered little clarity on the possible impact of Trump's economic policies on interest rate outlook. Crude futures slipped in Asian trading after rallying to their highest settlement in more than three weeks on Wednesday as Iran confirmed a ballistic missile test.



Japanese shares gave up early gains as the yen resumed its uptrend and Toyota Motor led carmakers lower after reporting weak monthly sales in the U.S. The Nikkei average fell 233.50 points or 1.22 percent to 18,914.58, the lowest level in more than a week, while the broader Topix index closed 1.14 percent lower at 1,510.41.



Casio Computer plunged 5.6 percent after its operating profit for the April-December period dropped 39.1 percent. Toyota Motors lost 1.8 percent after reporting an 11 percent drop in its January U.S. auto sales.



Sony dropped 1.2 percent and Panasonic fell 1.5 percent before reporting their earnings after the market close. Mitsubishi Electric plummeted as much as 5.5 percent after its third-quarter net income declined 22 percent from last year.



Hitachi gained 1 percent after raising its operating profit forecast for the year through March. IHI Corp rallied 2 percent on a Nikkei report that the company may sell its 3 percent stake in Westinghouse Electric to Toshiba.



In economic news, Japan's consumer confidence improved further in January to the strongest level in forty months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed today. The consumer sentiment index edged up to 43.2 from 43.1 in December.



Australian shares reversed early gains to end modestly lower, as losses in the banking sector overshadowed gains among gold miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 7.80 points or 0.14 percent to 5,645.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 7.60 points or 0.13 percent lower at 5,696.40.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB gave up early gains to close marginally lower. Miners BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group slid 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively while Rio Tinto edged up 0.2 percent. Gold miners Evolution Mining, Newcrest, Northern Star and Regis Resources climbed 2-3 percent as gold prices traded firm on a weaker dollar.



Shares of Downer EDI soared over 13 percent after the engineering group lifted its full-year earnings guidance. Broo rose 1.4 percent on news it is buying Victorian beer company Mildura Brewery for A$1 million. Betting firm Tabcorp Holdings slumped 5.3 percent after its first-half result disappointed investors.



On the economic front, official data showed that Australia's trade surplus reached a record high in December on the back of a spectacular surge in coal and iron ore prices. The surplus swelled to $3.51 billion in seasonally adjusted terms, smashing market expectations of $2.2 billion. Another report on building permits also beat forecasts.



South Korea's Kospi average dropped 9.47 points or 0.46 percent to 2,071.01 after government data showed the country's consumer price inflation rose at the fastest clip in more than four years in January, denting rate cut hopes. The consumer price index rose an annual 2 percent last month on a sharp rise in food prices, Statistics Korea figures showed.



Automakers and technology stocks led declines as investors locked in some recent gains. Chipmaker SK Hynix lost 2.2 percent and Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.5 percent. Cosmetics maker Amorepacific slumped 4.6 percent after its full-year earnings fell short of expectations.



New Zealand shares ended little changed, with the benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index closing 1.96 points or 0.03 percent lower at 7.035.54 on worries related to Trump's administration. While Fletcher Building, Skellerup Holdings led declines to end down about 2 percent, A2 Milk rallied 2.7 percent on talk of consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser buying US-based baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition.



Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 134 points or 0.57 percent at 23,184 in late trade.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving up 0.3 percent after the latest survey from Nikkei showed activity in the country's manufacturing sector contracted at a slower rate in January.



India's Sensex was marginally higher after posting strong gains to touch its highest level in nearly four months on Wednesday post the Budget.



The Taiwan Weighted slid 0.2 percent. Taiwan's manufacturing sector continued to expand in January, although at a slower rate, the Nikkei survey revealed. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains as Apple reported strong earnings and the Federal Reserve noted improvements in consumer and business sentiment after leaving interest rates unchanged. Private payrolls and factory activity data also pointed to a stronger economy.



The Dow inched up 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 closed marginally higher to snap a four-day losing streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added half a percent.



