02.02.2017 | 10:00
ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 2

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 1 February 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 227.11p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 232.55p
Zero Dividend Preference Share = 155.53p
The market value of investments was GBP362.0m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP107.4m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP254.6m.
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 February 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire