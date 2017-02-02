Branded Content Marketing Association (BCMA) Conference Launch at BVE on 2nd of March 2017

LONDON, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Sir John Hegarty, Founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Sir Peter Bazalgette, Chairman at ITV, confirmed as keynote speakers

- BCMA Conference at BVE ExCel London 2 March 2017

BVE, the premier event for the UK broadcast, media and entertainment industries, has announced that the Branded Content Marketing Association (BCMA) will host its very first conference, 'One Extraordinary Day in Branded Content', as a collocated event during the show. The conference will take place at the heart of BVE at the ExCeL London at 9.00am on Tuesday 2nd March 2017.

The collaboration comes as part of BVE's expansion in to the creative industries, with the BCMA conference set to attract over 200 creative professionals from companies including, Heineken, Vodafone and Endemol Shine Group. The day will kick off with an introduction from Global Conference Host, Peter Hopwood, and BCMA Global CEO, Andrew Canter followed by Chairman of ITV, Sir Peter Bazalgette, leading a session entitled 'For the love of branded content' where he will be reminding attendees what great branded content looks like. Worldwide Creative Director and Founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Sir John Hegarty will also be heading up a session, titled 'Where do Ideas Come From - What are the key principles in the creative process?' pulling from his extensive experience and educating those who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463717/BCMA_Logo.jpg )

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463718/BVE_Logo.jpg )



Other high calibre speakers include Leah Davis, Head of Marketing, Team GB, British Olympic Association, Andy Gulliman, Worldwide Film and Content Director, Saatchi & Saatchi and Tom Curtis, Managing Partner, Head of MediaCom Beyond Advertising.

Throughout the day attendees will be given the chance to discover what's on display on the show floor, in particular BVE's extensive VR offering. The latest developments in VR have seen the world of broadcast and marketing collide, which will be highlighted in BVE's impressive seminar programme and newly launched VR Experience.

Andrew Canter, Global CEO, BCMA, said, "BCMA has always been the trusted global industry body for branded content practitioners, providing members with best practice advice, sharing knowledge and growing the branded content industry. Because of this, the next logical step was to impart our wisdom to those striving for excellence with our array of high calibre contacts and members. BVE's expansion in to the creative industries provided us with a great platform to launch our conference, enabling our attendees to also take advantage of the great products and delegates from the show floor. I am very much looking forward to the opportunities our partnership will present and seeing our conference flourish."

Dan Sacchelli, Event Manager, BVE, said, "I am extremely pleased to announce our partnership with BCMA. The partnership solidifies BVE's dedication to the broader markets broadcast is now playing in, bringing in a plethora of c-level branded content professionals."

You can read more about BCA's 'One Extraordinary Day in Branded Content' here.

More details on BVE 2017 and its official partners can be found here; http://www.bvexpo.com/

BVE is the UK's leading Entertainment and Media Tech event, with a 20-year history dedicated to the broadcast, production and post-production sectors. In recent years, the show has evolved into an all-encompassing live event that also covers the Connected Media, AV, Integration & Live sectors. It attracts more than 15,000 visitors who attend to discover and learn about the latest products, services and trends from more than 300 leading manufacturers and distributors. BVE is an Ascential event.

The BCMA is the global trade body designed for anyone involved in branded content. It is the pre-eminent global member association leading through best practice on what makes great branded content and how brands, producers and agencies can engage audiences for maximum benefit and payback.

Ascential plc is a leading international media company that informs and connects business professionals in 150 countries through market-leading Exhibitions, Festivals, and Information Services. Ascential powers the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20, Spring Fair/Autumn Fair, the global fashion trend forecasting service WGSN and environmental risk data business Groundsure. 23 of Ascential's 32 product lines are marketing leading and occupy number one positions. Ascential exists to provide our customers with world class content and connections empowering their businesses to be the best informed and best connected. Our products enable focus, growth and value. Ascential.com

