sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

119,15 Euro		-3,65
-2,97 %
WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIEMENS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,76
118,79
10:36
118,77
118,82
10:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOPORTO A/S
BIOPORTO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOPORTO A/S0,37-5,37 %
SIEMENS AG119,15-2,97 %