In January 2016, BioPorto announced the finalization of the exclusive distribution agreement between Siemens Healthcare and BioPorto regarding delivery of a NGAL test adapted for Siemens Healthcare BN II and BN ProSpec Systems. This customized NGAL test has now been tested and approved for final use on Siemens Healthcare's BN II and BN ProSpec Systems. Siemens Healthcare has now placed their first order with BioPorto under the agreement, and the cooperation enters into the next phase, where Siemens Healthcare will distribute the customized test for these machines.



Peter Morch Eriksen commented: "We are very pleased that the Siemens collaboration has reached the next stage. The Siemens agreement has a significant strategic importance for both knowledge of and the availability of NGAL as a biomarker. It is therefore an important event that Siemens has initiated the process."



BioPorto's revenue for 2017 will be published in the company's Annual Report for 2016, on March 15, 2017.



Further details from:



Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO



Gry Husby Larsen, General Counsel



Phone 45 29 00 00, mail investor@bioporto.com



The kidney biomarker NGAL



Every year about 13 million people are struck by acute kidney injury worldwide, of whom about 4 million die. Nevertheless, there has been no real progress in methods of diagnosing kidney injury over the last half century. Existing methods, such as serum creatinine determination, only signal kidney failure 24-72 hours after the injury has taken place. In contrast, NGAL rises to diagnostic levels within a few hours of kidney injury and thus enables the physician to make vital clinical decisions before the damage progresses to potentially fatal renal shutdown. In addition to helping the patient, cost-benefit analyses show that implementing NGAL testing will contribute to reducing hospital costs in the management of kidney injury and its consequences.



About BioPorto



BioPorto Diagnostics A/S is an in-vitro diagnostics company that provides healthcare professionals in clinical and research settings a range of diagnostic tests and antibodies. Our pioneering product portfolio includes assays for underserved disease states such as NGAL for acute kidney injury. We sell our products in more than 80 countries through diverse sales channels and partners. BioPorto has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange.



Attachment:

