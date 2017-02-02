BODA and IDG Visit Germany and Sweden to Promote World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo

BERLIN, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --From January 28 to February 2, the Beijing Olympic City Development Association (BODA) and International Data Group (IDG) visited Germany and Sweden to promote the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo ("the Expo") in an effort to expand the expo's international influence and to attract more winter sports-related institutions and enterprises.

2022 The Winter Olympics to Beijing & Zhangjiakou has brought unprecedented development opportunities for the Chinese winter sports industry. China learns and draws a lot of experiences from the European winter sports industry,with Germany and Sweden being outstanding examples.

With the booming of the Chinese winter sports industry, BODA and IDG co-hosted the first Expo in October 2016 to better prepare for the2022 Olympic Winter Games. The expo won the support of theInternational Olympic Committee (IOC) and the seven international Olympic winter sports federations, theGeneral Administration of Sports of China, Beijing's Municipal Government and Hebei's Provincial Government, as well as theBeijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and a number of other domestic and overseas institutions.

TheExpo incorporated the winter sports industry, culture, tourism& leisure industries,as well as youth training. It established platforms for exhibition and display, providing opportunities for winter sports enterprises to exchange and cooperate through a variety of means, such asa summit forum and many other activities. The Expo was held in Beijing from October 19-22, 2016. Themed "Opening the Future" and centering on winter sports exhibition and displays, the Expo covered a display area of 22,000 m2 and attracted 208 domestic and foreign exhibitors, attracting more than 100,000 visits.

TheExpo will be held every yearfrom 2016 to 2022;in 2017 it will be held from September 7-10. During the preparation stage, organizers will uncover industry demands and enroll more professional winter sports institutions and brands, including Europe-based ones, to promote the integrated development of winter sports, tourism and education.

During the event, BODA and IDG exchanged ideas on the Olympic legacy and international cooperation with international winter sports organizations, the national Olympic Committee and international winter sports federations.







