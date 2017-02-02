Lahti, Finland, 2017-02-02 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 2, 2017 at 3 p.m.



PUBLICATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN AND INVITATION TO A BRIEFING



Raute Corporation will publish its financial statements bulletin for January 1 - December 31, 2016 (12 months) on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at about 9 a.m. Finnish time. A briefing for analysts, investors and the media will be organized on the same day at 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Scandic Simonkentta Hotel, Tapiola cabinet, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki.



You are welcome to hear about our financial statements for 2016 and outlook for the year 2017. The latest global plywood production and consumption figures will be discussed in the briefing. The presentations will be made by Raute Corporation's President and CEO Tapani Kiiski and CFO Arja Hakala.



Please inform of your participation in the briefing at the latest on Friday, February 10, 2017 to Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen (eija.salminen@raute.com, tel. +358 50 380 1517) or GMO Goodmarketing Oy, Esa Kyto (esa.kyto@goodmarketing.fi, tel. +358 40 528 0050).



The financial statements bulletin for January 1 - December 31, 2016 (12 months) will be available at www.raute.com on February 15, 2017 after the publication at about 9:00 a.m. The presentation material will be available at www.raute.com > Investors > Publications on February 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. when the briefing starts.



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood and LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber). The technology offering covers machinery and equipment for the customer's entire production process. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. Its other production plants are in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada and in the Shanghai area of China.



More information on the company can be found at www.raute.com.