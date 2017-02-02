sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)Â·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Nordic American Tankers Limited: Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - Telephone Conference for Shareholders, Investors and Analysts - February 7, at 8 am US Eastern time.

Hamilton, Bermuda, February 2, 2017

As previously communicated, a conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday February 7, 2017.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

UK +44(0)20 3427 1903
UK toll free 0800 279 4992
USA +1 646 254 3366
USA toll free +1 877 280 2296
Norway +472316 2787
Norway toll freeÂ Â Â 800 56 053
Passcode 2750565

b.Â Via Internet

Go to our web site www.nat.bmÂ  (http://www.nat.bm/)and follow the link.Â 

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.Â  A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference. Â 

Contacts:

Jan H.A Moller,
Head of Investor Relations & Financial Manager
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1Â 888Â 755 8391 or + 47 90 11 53 75

Press release PDF (http://hugin.info/201/R/2075599/780467.pdf)


Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)