QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX)(OTCQX: NMKEF) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2017 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2017 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2016.

Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium commented, "I am very pleased to report that Nemaska Lithium ranked in 9th place with a one year total return of 179% and a 1,107% increase in average daily dollar volume in 2016. We were the only lithium company to rank in the top 10."

For the complete 2017 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

http://web.otcmarkets.com/otcqx-best-50/

The OTCQX Best Market offers trading of U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must, among other things, meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds four granted patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate.

Contacts:

Mr. Victor Cantore

Investor Relations

514 831-3809

victor.cantore@nemaskalithium.com



Ms. Wanda Cutler

Investor Relations

416 303-6460

wanda.cutler@nemaskalithium.com

www.nemaskalithium.com



