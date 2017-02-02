Henderson, Nevada-based Quertle LLC, developer of the first artificial intelligence (AI) biomedical big data discovery platform (BioAI™) for biomedical literature, and Amsterdam-based Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, announce that full-text searching of biomedical and life science content on ScienceDirect, Elsevier's leading information source with over 14 million publications, will be integrated into Quertle's artificial intelligence discovery product Qinsight™.

Because traditional search methods often produce long lists of irrelevant results, users can be overwhelmed and miss pertinent documents. Semantics, natural language processing and other current AI-based methods fail to address this issue and meet researcher needs. In contrast, Qinsight™ uses biomedically-optimized neural networks and other AI methods to simulate how an expert's brain discovers the most relevant information, discerns critical facts and discovers key concepts. Qinsight™ also provides advanced visual analytics to summarize results, predict trends and discover hidden connections within the literature. The ScienceDirect content will provide a significant expansion to the more than 40 million authoritative documents, which includes more than 10 million full-text documents, already searched in Qinsight™.

"Searching the full text of ScienceDirect using Quertle's BioAI™-based discovery and visual analytics methods will allow Qinsight™ users to recognize a greater value from their Elsevier holdings," said Jeff Saffer, Quertle president and CEO.

"We are excited to work with Quertle, providing our biomedical and life science content to help Qinsight™ users find what matters and guide them to the relevant full-text articles on ScienceDirect. This will help their research to move faster and empower knowledge in the medical and scientific community," said Laura Hassink, senior vice president for ScienceDirect product management at Elsevier.

The full-text content from ScienceDirect is projected to be searchable in Qinsight™ in the first quarter of 2017 as an add-on module to every Qinsight™ subscription. Users from institutions with ScienceDirect subscriptions will also be able to view non-open access full-text documents.

ABOUT QUERTLE

Quertle is a biomedical big data analytics company that has integrated artificial intelligence and other modern technologies into its discovery platform to gain unmatched insight from textual content. The platform minimizes the risk of missing critical documents, providing an important resource for companies, university researchers and health care providers. In addition to Qinsight™, Quertle offers custom-built solutions based on the BioAI™ platform. Quertle boasts an extensive client list, which includes users at the top pharmas, research institutions, universities and hospitals. Qinsight™ is a software as a service subscription offering site and individual user licenses. Quertle was named a Top 10 Analytics Provider for 2017 and a winner of the National Library of Medicine Innovation Challenge Award.

ABOUT ELSEVIER

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligence and ClinicalKey and publishes over 2,500 journals, including "The Lancet and Cell," and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

