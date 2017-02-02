sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.02.2017 | 14:05
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 1

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 1 February 2017 were:

437.63p Capital only
444.48p Including current year income
437.63p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
444.48p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

