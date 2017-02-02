After active year for the Jenkins community, 2016 Jenkins Community Survey shows significant growth

FOSDEM - The Jenkins project, comprised of a community of practitioners using Jenkins, today announced results from its annual Jenkins Community Survey, sponsored by CloudBees. The results show the increase of Jenkins usage within existing user organizations, an increase in organizations new to Jenkins and an increase in organizations implementing continuous delivery (CD). In fact, 85% of 1,202 survey respondents stated their company's use of Jenkins has increased over the past year and of those practicing continuous delivery, 54% are using Jenkins Pipeline.

Notable statistics from Jenkins users responding to the 2016 Jenkins Community Survey include:

85% stated their company's use of Jenkins has increased over the past year

90% said Jenkins is mission critical to their company

45% are practicing continuous delivery with deployment to production

61% are deploying changes to production at least once per week

54% of Jenkins users surveyed who are practicing CD use Pipeline as Code to define software pipelines

50% stated they are using container technology; of those 50%, 92% of them are using Docker

In this survey, Jenkins users share insights on Jenkins -- their environment, how they use Jenkins today and what they'd like to see in the future. In 2016, 96% of survey respondents use Jenkins for build tasks. However, 36% also use Jenkins for operations tasks, as compared to 24% in the 2015 survey. The increase points to Jenkins extending further down the software delivery process, into the operations domain. Additionally, in 2016, 62% are using Jenkins for deployment activities, as compared to 58% in 2015, showing that automation with Jenkins is extending all the way to production.

Proving the growth in Jenkins usage, in the 2016 survey, 20% of respondents ranked themselves as "Beginner" in their level of Jenkins expertise, as compared to 11% in 2015.

Banner Year for the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is widely considered the most popular automation server in use today. Now at 511,446 active Jenkins nodes, a 20% increase from last year, the Jenkins community continues to grow. In 2016, the number of jobs defined crossed the 10.6 million mark per month, also up by more than 20% from 2015.

Jenkins 2 was released in April and by the end of December there were 74,200 active instances of Jenkins 2, or about 56% of all active users. Jenkins 2 provides more integrated support for Jenkins Pipeline as well as additional usability enhancements. Jenkins Pipeline enables automation of software delivery pipelines, speeding up the entire software delivery process. Pipeline automation is a key building block of any continuous delivery/DevOps process. With the closer coupling of Jenkins and Jenkins Pipeline, usage of Jenkins to automate software pipelines increased dramatically. By the end of 2016, there were over 58,400 active instances of Jenkins that included Jenkins Pipeline, up from about 3,200 at the beginning of the year; an increase of 1,725%.

Additionally, the Blue Ocean user interface, announced at Jenkins World 2016, was rapidly adopted by the Jenkins user community and more than 1,000 new installations are occurring per month. Blue Ocean is a powerful, new user experience (UX) for Jenkins users. With Blue Ocean, the UX has been built from the ground up to take full advantage of the power Jenkins is known for, while providing the ease of use which supports modern continuous delivery. Like Jenkins 2, it supports Jenkins Pipeline and provides intuitive visualizations of software pipelines.

"Early in 2016, the community invested in Jenkins 2, adding Jenkins Pipeline support to enable the leading automation engine with the power and ease of use to support organizations implementing continuous delivery and DevOps," said Kohsuke Kawaguchi, Jenkins founder and CTO at CloudBees. "The 2016 Jenkins Community Survey results indicate the investments are showing a return for both existing and new users through the expanded use of Jenkins within organizations."

"As an ever increasing number of teams implement DevOps, we are seeing them naturally turn to Jenkins as the de facto, business-critical solution for continuous integration and continuous delivery," said Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder of CloudBees. "The survey and increasing usage statistics reflect how adoption continues to grow despite an already massive installed base, all while the community's involvement keeps increasing. The project has delivered on a multitude of themes such as user experience, container support and pipeline automation. All needs, by the way, expressed in past Jenkins community surveys the community pays attention to its users."

Save The Date:

Jenkins World 2017 will be held at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, from Wednesday, August 30, to Thursday, August 31, and is expected to bring together the largest number of Jenkins users, experts and partners in the world. Registration is now open: http://join.cloudbees.com/community-survey-jenkins-world

Additional Resources:

2016 Community Survey Infographic:

www.cloudbees.com/sites/default/files/2016-jenkins-community-survey.pdf

www.cloudbees.com/sites/default/files/2016-jenkins-community-survey.pdf 2016 Comprehensive Survey Results:

www.cloudbees.com/sites/default/files/2016-jenkins-community-survey-responses.pdf

Read the Blog Post:

http://join.cloudbees.com/community-survey-blog

http://join.cloudbees.com/community-survey-blog Download Jenkins 2:

jenkins.io

jenkins.io Register for Jenkins World:

www.cloudbees.com/jenkinsworld/home

About Jenkins and the Jenkins Community

Jenkins is the leading open source automation server supported by a large and growing community of developers, testers, designers and other people interested in continuous integration, continuous delivery and other modern software delivery practices. Built on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it provides more than 1,200 plugins that extend Jenkins to automate with practically any technology software delivery teams use.

The Jenkins community advocates the use of Jenkins to the global development community, serving as a central source for tutorials, forums and other helpful resources for Jenkins users of all experience-levels. By recognizing the numerous contributors to the Jenkins project, the Jenkins project creates and fosters a community-powered infrastructure for maintaining and further developing Jenkins. You can follow the Jenkins community on Twitter (@JenkinsCI).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005360/en/

Contacts:

PAN Communications

Katelyn Campbell, +1-617-502-4360

cloudbees@pancomm.com