02.02.2017 | 14:06
PR Newswire

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 1

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 1 February 2017 were:

425.52c per share (US cents) - Capital only
336.46p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
432.97c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
342.35p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.   Following the buyback for cancellation of 5,600 ordinary shares on 19
January 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,927,828 Ordinary
shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote
each.

