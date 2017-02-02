sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.02.2017 | 14:06
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 1

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 1 February 2017 were:

170.85c Capital only USD (cents)
135.09p Capital only Sterling (pence)
171.68c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
135.74p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.    The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of
164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.

© 2017 PR Newswire