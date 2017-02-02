sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.02.2017 | 14:06
PR Newswire

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 1

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 1 February 2017 were:

190.56p Capital only (undiluted)
194.86p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.    Following the buyback of 255,000 ordinary shares on 27 October 2016,
the Company has 25,354,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 7,579,664 shares
in treasury.

2.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

