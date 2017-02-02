sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

137,51 Euro		+1,66
+1,22 %
WKN: 855950 ISIN: US7010941042 Ticker-Symbol: PAR 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,54
139,93
23:00
138,81
139,44
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION137,51+1,22 %