Incident Response Services Market to Reach $13.09 Billion by 2021: Driven by Rise in Security Breaches Targeting Enterprises & the Growing Sophistication of Attacks - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Incident Response Services Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The market size is forecast to grow from USD 13.09 Billion in 2016 to USD 30.29 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are rise in security breaches targeting the enterprises, growing sophistication of attacks, and improved return-on-investments.



The incident response services market is segmented by component, security type, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region. The component segment is further segmented into solutions and services. The solutions are categorized into incident response readiness assessment, incident record management & forensics, user behavior analytics, remediation & recovery, and containment.

Among these, incident record management and forensics is expected to have the highest CAGR as real-time digital forensics is increasingly becoming important for the IT security professionals as they are now faced with advanced persistent threats in their networks. The services segment include support & maintenance, consulting & advisory, design & integration, and training & education services. Design and integration is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Designing and integrating, a comprehensive and robust security framework, is one of the basic and most important step towards protecting an entire infrastructure from physical as well as cyber-attacks.



The verticals include Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES); Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); government; healthcare; retail; manufacturing; and others (media & entertainment and education). The ITES is expected to have the largest market share, whereas BFSI is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is a critical need for advanced security solutions in the BFSI industry to fight against the growing number of physical and cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure that are taking place due to the work from home opportunities, enterprise mobility trends, and rapid adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).



Companies Mentioned:



BAE Systems

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Rapid7, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ckcj4c/incident_response

