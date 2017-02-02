Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market to Reach $97.30 Billion by 2022: Increasing Demand for Safe & Reliable Air Traffic Operations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Air Traffic Management Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The Air Traffic Management (ATM) market is projected to grow from USD 50.01 Billion in 2016 to USD 97.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.73% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for safe and reliable air traffic operations, increasing airspace congestion, development of new airport infrastructure, and modernization of existing airports are the key factors driving the growth of themarket. The air traffic management market in India, China, and Japan is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on domain, the air traffic management market has been segmented into Air Traffic Control (ATC), Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM), and Aeronautical Information Management (AIM). The ATFM segment of themarket is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. Growth in the Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) is due to smooth transition of air traffic flow it provides and is a vital part of air traffic management. ATFM allows a flexible design of airports in an attempt to optimize existing services to enhance capabilities.



Based on end-use, the communication segment is expected to account for the largest share of the air traffic management market during the forecast period. Based on end-use, themarket has been classified into communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation & simulation. Communication is fueling the demand for safe, reliable, and cost effective solutions for air traffic, thereby driving themarket.



Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the air traffic management market from 2016 to 2022, owing to the development of Greenfield airport and modernization of existing airports in the region. Airport modernization programs that include increased procurement of advanced communication, navigation, and surveillance equipment are driving the Asia-Pacificmarket.



Companies Mentioned:



BAE Systems PLC.

Comsoft Solution GmbH

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Industry Trends



8 Air Traffic Management Market, By Domain



9 Air Traffic Management Market, By System



10 Air Traffic Management Market, By End-Use



11 Air Traffic Management Market, By Investment Type



12 Air Traffic Management Market, By Class



13 Regional Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fzdxsh/air_traffic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716