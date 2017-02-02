

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $57.5 million, or $1.07 per share. This was down from $88.8 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.73 billion. This was up from $1.67 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $57.5 Mln. vs. $88.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.66 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 - $0.92 Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 - $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $7 Bln



