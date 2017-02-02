

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy (CMS) raised guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings to $2.14 to $2.18 per share. The company has increased its adjusted earnings per share guidance to 6% to 8% in 2017. The company also increased its projected spending on capital expenditures over the next 10 years to $18 billion from $17 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.17. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Our 10-year plan includes $18 billion of needed capital investment projects to strengthen and improve customer service, including upgrading our gas and electric infrastructure, and making renewable energy investments,' said Patti Poppe, CMS Energy's CEO.



