INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 01-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 73.90p

INCLUDING current year revenue 74.22p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.22m

Borrowing Level: 16%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528

---

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 01-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 188.46p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14