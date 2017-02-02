sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.02.2017 | 14:18
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 2

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 01-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue73.90p
INCLUDING current year revenue74.22p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP25.22m
Borrowing Level: 16%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 01-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue187.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.46p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

