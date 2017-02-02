INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 2
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 01-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|73.90p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|74.22p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP25.22m
|Borrowing Level:
|16%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 01-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|187.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|188.46p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---