PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 01-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 392.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 397.99p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 388.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 393.86p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---