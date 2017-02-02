

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized its molecular test, the Abbott RealTime ZIKA test, to detect Zika virus in whole blood for emergency use. This is the first molecular test made by a commercial manufacturer authorized to detect Zika in whole blood samples, which is significant since recent research suggests Zika virus can be detected in whole blood for a longer period of time (up to two months) and at higher levels versus testing with serum and urine sample types.



The Abbott RealTime ZIKA test is designed for use on the m2000 RealTime System - the company's molecular diagnostics instrument used in hospital and reference labs in the U.S. and around the world. Providing results within five to seven hours, the test is highly sensitive to detect if someone is infected with Zika. It is also automated, allowing people who work in the lab to be more efficient and spend less time preparing and handling samples, reducing the chances of error and increasing speed to diagnosis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX