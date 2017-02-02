

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose sharply Thursday morning, even as the Bank of England unanimously decided to maintain its monetary policy unchanged and raised its growth forecasts.



Geopolitical concerns, including a warning from the U.S. to Iran, is lifting gold's safe haven appeal.



Gold for March was up 14 dollars at $1222 an ounce, near its highest since November.



The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, unanimously decided to hold the key bank rate at a record low 0.25 percent and corporate bond purchase plan at up to GBP 10 billion.



Yesterday, the Federal Reserve left interest rates on hold in the U.S., and gave little indication that a rate hike is imminent despite previous forecasts of three rate hikes in 2017.



In another prelude to tomorrow's monthly jobs report, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for 253K, down from 259K last week.



Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.



The report said private sector employment jumped by 246,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 151,000 jobs in December.



