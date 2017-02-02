

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A team designated by the operational task force commander has concluded that civilian noncombatants likely were killed in the midst of a firefight during a raid in Yemen last week, and that casualties may include children.



The ferocious firefight on January 29 also claimed the life of Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer William 'Ryan' Owens and wounded three other U.S. service members, U.S. Central Command officials said in a statement.



The known possible civilian casualties appear to have been potentially caught up in aerial gunfire that was called in to assist U.S. forces in contact against a determined enemy that included armed women firing from prepared fighting positions and U.S. special operations members receiving fire from all sides, including from houses and other buildings, officials said.



The raid resulted in the seizure of materials and information that is yielding valuable intelligence to help partner nations deter and prevent future terror attacks in Yemen and across the world, officials said.



'Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has a horrifying history of hiding women and children within militant operating areas and terrorist camps, and continuously shows a callous disregard for innocent lives,' Centcom spokesman Air Force Col. John J. Thomas said in the statement. 'That's what makes cases like these so especially tragic.'



