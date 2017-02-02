WOBURN, MA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Youredi, a leading provider of data integration and analytics solutions serving global supply chain and logistics, today announced a collaboration with Bestshore Business Solutions (UK), a management consulting provider in the shipping industry. This collaboration will enable the parties to further cooperate and focus on addressing the needs of the Ocean Logistics industry to enhance technology and processes. With the Ocean industry freight costs being at historic lows and the continued disruption of alliances, acquisitions, mergers and bankruptcies, the entire supply chain is looking at ways to become more efficient.

"This collaboration with Youredi comes at a time when the ocean logistics industry needs to embrace new technology and the cloud in an effort to reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and integrate innovative solutions to ultimately improve customer service. Currently the market is so disruptive that the ability to adopt innovation and remain competitive is critical to survival. Bestshore's extensive industry knowledge and network, consulting experience, and holistic approach to identify key technology providers, is a vital combination to bring both short and long term technology improvements to the ocean logistics industry", said Peter Ludvigsen, Bestshore Business Solutions (UK) CEO. "The partnership between Youredi and Bestshore will enable terminal customers, depots, and land side actors to move into real time transactions and messaging as opposed to the current situation where delays of up to 24 hours after the activity took place are experienced".

"Youredi is extremely excited about this cooperation with Bestshore Business Solutions. We are already providing our services to many parts of the industry. Many carriers, forwarders, terminal operators and shippers are already utilizing our technology. The relationship with Bestshore will allow us to address some of the specific needs of the industry and expand our network. Our integration platform has been built to ensure efficient business-to-business integrations providing full transparency of data flows across different applications and organizations cross-border. We continue to develop pioneering supply chain technology increasing the visibility across all modes of transportation. This is what the industry needs", said Jaakko Elovaara, Youredi CEO.

The shipping industry needs to embrace cloud technology at a much faster pace. Many companies in the past have invested heavily in IT infrastructure, software, and supporting resources. The technologies can be more than two decades old and lack the ability to match the huge changes we have seen in the technology industry in the last 4-5 years. Now with freight costs so low and revenues down, steps must be taken to change.

Youredi has engineered its Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) to complement and leverage existing technologies no matter how old they are or how they are used. The ability of Youredi to handle traditional EDI as well as modern efficient integrations based on APIs and Web Services is essential in assisting the Ocean Logistics industry. Providing great levels of security and speed, Youredi integrates data seamlessly across applications, processes, and systems, quickly and cost-effectively -- whether on premise, in the cloud, and between trading partners. It supports industry standards and interoperability between key stakeholders.

Youredi Analytics allows companies and communities to measure and monitor how a logistics process should be running, proactively alerting them to schedules, abnormalities, and bottlenecks, thus allowing them to fine tune performance in real time. These areas among others are booking processing/fulfillment, container tracking, port or route/lane performance. This analytics tool ensures KPI's and SLA's are met; delivering maximum profitability, optimal efficiency, and happy customers.

About Youredi

Youredi is the only global provider of a cloud-based Integration and Analytics Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution with a focus in global supply chains and logistics.

Youredi enable quick connections and message translations between supply chain partners and customers. Integrating with communities, carriers, shippers, consignees and the systems that they use, Youredi provides global scale, speed and agility. This seamless real time flow of 100% accurate data, provides organizations the ability to analyze and optimize all of their supply chain processes.

Youredi provides a range of solutions related to big data, IoT and analytics.

Integration platform as a service (iPaaS)

Analytics (supply chain/logistics)

Chatbot (supply chain/customer)

Youredi Ltd., founded in Finland in 2010, has offices in Boston, USA and Singapore. For more information visit www.youredi.com or contact us at talktous@youredi.com

About Bestshore Business Solutions

Bestshore Business Solutions UK Ltd was formed in 2004 as an entrepreneurial, consulting services and technology solutions provider, with an exclusive focus on delivering top professional services catering to clients within the global port, container terminal and shipping industry.

The Bestshore product catalogue comprises of 5 key service components, as follows:

"Management consulting

IT infrastructure & project management

Navis N4 (certified)

TOS Services

Terminal Infrastructure & Automation

"and with the overarching focus revolving around efficiency and revenue improvement, cost reductions, and benefits realization, facilitated through innovative thinking and the application of tailor-made IT solutions.

"Bestshore's global team of consultants and partners are passionate about transportation and logistics and have a combined more than 100 years of experience within the shipping and ports industry.

The Company has been a NAVIS Services Partner since 2010, with a team of certified consultants.

"The Company is registered in London, UK and is operating in a virtual office environment, with staff in Europe, Asia and Oceania. See www.bestshore.net

