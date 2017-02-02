MONTREAL, QC --(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTC PINK: SIMFF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Signifi Mobile Inc. ("Signifi") has received a CDN$1.275MM commitment from a Tier 1 Canadian Bank to finance its growth.

The commitment is secured against certain assets of Signifi and comprises of four separate facilities totalling $1.275MM at prime plus 2%.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile stated, "This is a great achievement for Siyata Mobile to have a leading Canadian bank as our partner. This finance commitment will assist with our working capital and support our continued rapid growth in North America."

The Company also announces that it has received CDN$150,000 from the proceeds of broker warrants that were issued in relation to the financing completed in connection with its reverse takeover in July of 2015.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle" devices and accessories are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more. Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Siyata also markets and sells Uniden® cellular signal boosters and accessories as well as rugged mobile phones for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the US, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and www.unidencellular.com to learn more.

