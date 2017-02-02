sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,122 Euro		-0,081
-0,61 %
WKN: 857207 ISIN: JP3194000000 Ticker-Symbol: OKI 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,027
13,924
22:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO LTD13,122-0,61 %
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION--