CTI China Renaissance Reports Fairfax to Offload Partial Stake in Joint Indian Venture

In an effort to raise funds for an aggressive takeover of Swiss insurer Allied World, Fairfax Financial Holdings have announced they are in preliminary negotiations to dump a quarter of its stake in one of India's largest private car insurers, ICICI Lombard.

The deal is thought by experts to be worth around $900 billion and Fairfax, run by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, will retain a 10 percent stake after the sale.

The board of Fairfax has been pleased with the increased value of their original investment in the ICICI Lombard joint venture which has seen the company reach 17 percent growth or higher on an annual basis. The firm mainly specializes in car insurance, and India's auto-market is one of the country's fastest growing sectors and has yet to be fully tapped.

According to Indian regulations, a foreign investor is prohibited from owning over 10 percent in more than one insurance company, so the reduction in stake was necessary as the Canadian giants plan on launching a new venture in the country soon, as well as deploying some of the proceeds to the Allied World deal.

Sources close to the company say several big players in the finance sector are interested in purchasing the stake including a host of Canadian pension funds, as well as private equity firms like Blackstone Group. Depending on the circumstances, ICICI said they would also be prepared to offload 10 percent in the company in order to attract the right partner and higher premiums.

The sources, who preferred to remain nameless due to the sensitive nature of ongoing discussions, said any potential deal could take up to 6-months to complete and would have to go through anti-trust regulators before receiving final approval from shareholders.

None of the companies were available for comment on the deal although it's thought talks are still in the very early stages. Mr Andrew Hayward, Director of Corporate Equities at CTI China Renaissance, usually advises Fairfax on foreign acquisitions but sources say a bank to oversee the deal has not yet been chosen.

ICICI Lombard is currently a dominant force in the Indian auto insurance sector with a 9 percent market share and it also has tentacles reaching out into the health and travel insurance areas. Last year the company underwrote premiums totaling $1.7 billion.

Those figures mean any deal involving 25 percent of the company is likely to reach between $900 million and $1.4 billion.

