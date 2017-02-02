Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2017) - Bearing Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BRZ) ("Bearing" or the "Company") has received results from Li3 Energy Inc ("Li3") from the pump tests at the Maricunga lithium brine project located in Chile (the "Maricunga Project"). Bearing has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Li3 and its interest in the Maricunga lithium brine project (the "Li3 Definitive Agreement"). Li3 holds a 17.7% interest in the project along with Minera Salar Blanco ("MSB") and Lithium Power International Limited ("Lithium Power") at 32.3% and 50% respectively. Under the terms of the joint venture, Lithium Power has agreed to fund exploration and development costs with both Li3 and MSB having a free carry until the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Pump Test Results

A well drilled on the "old code" Cocina tenement was completed and pump test results initially released by Lithium Power on December 22nd, 2016. Pump testing from well P4 was drilled down to a depth of 180 metres and recorded an initial brine flow rate at 25 litres per second ("l/s"). According to Lithium Power, during drilling P4 intersected an upper brine aquifer from surface to 66m depth, comprising salt (halite), clay, silt, sand, and minor gravel units. From 66m to 180m depth, a more porous aquifer exists, comprising a mix of mainly sand and gravel. Pump testing of well P4 is targeting the aforementioned more porous aquifer. Final results from a 30-day pump test are anticipated shortly.