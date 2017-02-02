Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2017) - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE MKT: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") reports that the DENR has announced the results of the Philippines Mine Audit. Masbate Gold Project ("MGP") is not among the mines to be suspended or closed. MGP will continue to work closely with the DENR to maintain compliance with regulations and continue to promote improved quality of life in the communities where we operate. Operations remain as normal at the mine.

In 2016, the DENR conducted two mine audits at the Masbate Gold Project: the first in August and the second in September. Those findings were then provided for comment to the two companies that operate the Masbate Gold Project on October 11, 2016. Responses from Filminera Resource Corporation and Philippine Gold Processing and Refining Corp. were independently submitted back to the government on October 21, 2016 for review.

Since the initial release of the Mine Audit findings in September of 2016, MGP has worked closely with the DENR to resolve the issues raised in the audit. Beyond the audit findings, MGP and the DENR both recognize that community relationships and community development continue to be priorities. MGP will maintain its leadership role to improve its ongoing programs by working with local communities.

Masbate Gold Project operations are ISO 14001 compliant which demonstrates that our environmental systems meet Philippine requirements. MGP remains committed to industry best practices and to ensure that the Companies continue to comply with the terms of the ECC ("Environmental Compliance Certificate") and other mine and environmental regulations, and fulfill their obligations to the DENR. Masbate Gold Project will promote continued community development while providing a modern, safe work environment for our workforce. MGP has an outstanding Safety Performance record that today stands at more than 478 days of accident-free operation.

MGP is the largest producing gold mine in the Philippines. The operation is the largest employer on the island employing more than 1900 Filipino workers and contractors.

B2Gold will continue to provide updates of MGP's progress with the DENR.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Vice President, Investor Relations

604-681-8371

IMacLean@b2gold.com

Katie Bromley

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

604-681-8371

kbromley@b2gold.com



