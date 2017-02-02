LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced aggressive plans for expansion in the state of Idaho, with the proposed acquisition of the Nelson's RVs dealerships, with three locations in the greater Boise metropolitan market.

Camping World currently operates two SuperCenters in the Meridian and Idaho Falls areas and with the acquisition of Nelson's RVs, is further expanding in the Boise metropolitan market with three new SuperCenters, including two in Boise and one in Caldwell, increasing our presence in Idaho to five Camping World locations.

"We continue to seek acquisitions to leverage the progression of our brand and to provide a superior experience to customers across the country," said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. "Tom Nelson and his team have served Idaho and Eastern Oregon with premier recreational vehicle services for over 33 years and we look forward to continuing their high standards of quality and service and solidifying our leading position in the state of Idaho."

Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World and Good Sam commented, "The Nelson family exemplifies the core values that are synonymous with Camping World and the way we run our business, and these standards will remain and guide us as we look toward the future." Added Moody, "We will continue to operate the two Boise area locations as Nelson's RV locations while rebranding the Caldwell location as a Camping World RV SuperCenter as we pursue our expansion in the area. We look forward to working with the management team to continue their success and take the businesses to the next level."

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States with over 120 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

