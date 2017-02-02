

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a sharp jump in U.S. labor productivity in the previous quarter, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a continued increase in productivity in the fourth quarter.



The report said productivity climbed by 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 3.5 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to increase by 1.0 percent.



The Labor Department also said unit labor costs surged up by 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter following a 0.2 percent uptick in the previous quarter. Costs had been expected to jump by 1.9 percent.



