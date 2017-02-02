

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican party released a new web video entitled 'Supreme Hypocrisy,' which it says highlights the hypocrisy of Senate Democrats threatening to filibuster President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, despite previous calls to fill the vacancy.



'In a direct contradiction to their calls last year to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, the Democrats' new threat to filibuster President Donald J. Trump's Supreme Court nominee is hypocrisy at its finest,' RNC National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Wednesday.



'Making their voices heard last November, voters across the country elected President Trump largely because of his promise to nominate a principled constitutionalist to the Supreme Court: Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination fulfills that promise. The Democrats' blind opposition to such a mainstream conservative nominee makes clear they are more interested in playing political games than giving a voice to the American people in our nation's highest court,' she added.



Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch as the new Supreme Court judge is facing stiff resistance from a few influential cadre of Democrats, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.



Democrats have suggested they would seek to block any nominee they consider outside the mainstream after Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nomination of appeals court judge Merrick Garland.



But Trump called for invoking the so-called 'nuclear option' if Senate Democrats attempt to block Gorsuch's nomination.



The parliamentary procedure known as the 'nuclear option' would eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee and proceed to an up-or-down vote.



Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appeals court judge on the 10th Circuit, is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter century.



