WESTMINSTER, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Tyco SimplexGrinnell, a leader in fire and life safety, today announced a series of interactive, face-to-face events to help facility leaders in the healthcare and education industries navigate the challenges of creating and maintaining safer environments for their institutions. Together with subject matter experts from Tyco Fire Protection Products (TFPP), Tyco SimplexGrinnell will host education sessions in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Detroit, providing insights into code compliance and how addressable notification technology can enhance safety in institutional environments and other facilities.

The events led by Tom Connell, Senior Product Manager at TFPP, and an array of SimplexGrinnell experts, will cover topics that include:

Updates to fire protection codes and standards impacting institutional compliance

Technology advancements available to help improve institution safety and operation

The benefits of addressable fire alarms, including simplifying notification system testing and minimizing building disruption

Those involved in life safety for institutions, including campus safety executives, healthcare administrators, architects and engineers, are encouraged to attend and learn more about NFPA code regulations and how technology advances can help overcome evolving safety challenges. While the sessions will be focused on healthcare and education institutions, the takeaways will be relevant to any facility leaders interested in learning how to improve building and life safety.

To join, please register using one of the following links:

Philadelphia, PA (February 14, 2017)

Baltimore, MD (February 15, 2017)

Detroit, MI (February 23, 2017)

The code insights at the Philadelphia and Baltimore sessions will be provided by Rodger Reiswig, TFPP Director of Industry Relations and a respected industry leader on NFPA codes and standards. Similar fire and life safety education sessions are also being planned in other cities for 2017.

A leader in fire and life safety technology, SimplexGrinnell's addressable notification solutions were the first to market. The technology takes notification to a new level of capacity, safety and value for institutions hoping to improve their security in an efficient and cost-effective way. To learn more about the SIMPLEX TrueAlert ES family of intelligent, addressable notification appliances, visit here.

About Tyco SimplexGrinnell

Tyco SimplexGrinnell, part of Johnson Controls, is a longtime leader in fire and life safety as well as healthcare communications, with over 400,000 customers and a history that dates back to the mid-1800s. Tyco SimplexGrinnell is advancing safety and security with a comprehensive array of fire alarm, fire sprinkler, fire suppression, healthcare communications, emergency communications and integrated security solutions and services. Headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts, Tyco SimplexGrinnell has over 8,000 employees in the United States and serves customers through 130 company-owned offices. For more information, visit www.tycosimplexgrinnell.com.