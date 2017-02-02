NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Windels Marx recently announced its ongoing practice expansion with the addition of two tax practitioners in its New York office: Alan Winters, who joins as partner, and David Mehl, as associate. In December, bankruptcy partner, James M. Sullivan, joined the firm, also in New York.

The firm's Managing Partner, Robert J. Luddy, said, "Alan is a well-respected lawyer with more than 25 years leading his own firm. We welcome him, his clients and associate, David Mehl, to our Tax Practice Group."

Alan added, "Windels Marx has a reputation for being a no nonsense law firm where clients have access to excellent legal counsel across a myriad of disciplines. We believe that their practice platform and client-focused culture will be a smart fit for us."

About Alan Winters (view bio)

Alan Winters, Partner, has extensive experience in the tax structuring and negotiation of corporate and real estate transactions (including the implementation of those transactions), as well as other areas of corporation and partnership income taxation. His practice includes and integrates estate planning, including the restructuring of the ownership of family companies -- such as buyouts, equity freezes, resolution of partner/shareholder disputes -- and structuring agreements that balance the interests of managerial and non-managerial partners/shareholders. Prior to joining Windels Marx, Alan led Sagal & Winters, PC for more than 25 years. He earned his B.A. from the University of Rochester (1977), his J.D. from Ohio State University (1980) and his LL.M. in Taxation from New York University (1982). Alan is licensed to practice in New York.

About David Mehl (view bio)

David Mehl, Associate, represents both individuals and closely held businesses in matters pertaining to business transactions, tax planning, tax litigation and tax residency disputes. His practice also incorporates estate planning, including the restructuring of the ownership of family companies and structuring agreements that balance the interests of managerial and non-managerial partners/shareholders. He earned his B.T.L. from Yeshiva Torah Vodaath (2002), his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar (2010), and his LL.M. from New York University School of Law (2011). David is licensed to practice in New York and before the U.S. Tax Court.

About Windels Marx

With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.

