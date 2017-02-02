REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conferences:

2017 JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco. Melissa Fisher, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET).





2017 Morgan Stanley Telecom, Media and Technology Conference in San Francisco. Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 1:40 p.m. PT (4:40 p.m. ET).





At the time of each fireside chat, a live webcast will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Qualys website at https://investor.qualys.com/events.cfm. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location. For more information on these conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your JMP Securities or Morgan Stanley representative.

About Qualys, Inc.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 9,200 customers in more than 100 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. The Qualys Cloud Platform and integrated suite of solutions help organizations simplify security operations and lower the cost of compliance by delivering critical security intelligence on demand and automating the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, HPE, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys, the Qualys logo and QualysGuard are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Investor Contact:

Joo Mi Kim

Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

(650) 801-6100

ir@qualys.com



