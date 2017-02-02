MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, closed 2016 with remarkable company growth, continued market leadership and the launch of its new Calabrio ONE cloud platform -- in its mission to revolutionize the industry with modern, easy-to-use, cloud-based software that transforms the agent and customer experience.

"2016 saw the rise of digital business and heightened consumer expectations transform how companies interact with customers. It's widely known that customer engagement is now a competitive differentiator," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO at Calabrio. "Calabrio is helping customers respond to the shift -- providing a singular view of all customer interactions so that companies can attain real improvements inside the contact center and drive these results into the business, improving the employee and customer experience. Our approach -- our way of doing things differently and bucking the status quo -- resonates with enterprises looking for a modern, cloud-based, easy-to-use WFO solution. In fact, 40 percent of the clients we signed on in 2016 were competitive displacements. We look forward to carrying that momentum in 2017 and are already off to a great year."

Customer and Partner Growth Drives Calabrio Expansion

Customers remained at the center of Calabrio's success in 2016. The company continued to expand its large-scale deployments by expanding its customer base by nearly 50 percent across retail, healthcare and financial industries. Key customer wins include new cloud customers TSheets and Sequential Technology International (STI). Global expansion continued as Calabrio strengthened its presence in key markets, signing dozens of new partnerships across North America, APAC and EMEA.

Calabrio's annual Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) customer conference garnered record attendance in 2016 with nearly 400 global customers traveling to Minneapolis for the event. In 2017, the company will take its conferences on the road to both Las Vegas and London. Responding to customer growth and market momentum, Calabrio continued to build its global team, adding more than 100 new employees across its development, sales and customer success organizations.

Modern Customer Needs Drive Product Innovation

As contact centers continue to transform into hubs of customer engagement, companies are looking to modernize infrastructure to meet the needs of the changing workforce and to provide enhanced multichannel service and support for customers.

In October, Calabrio introduced the first end-to-end multitenant, ACD-agnostic platform to help customers easily make the transition to the cloud. Calabrio now provides customers the freedom to deploy its software via public cloud, on-premises or as a hybrid approach without sacrificing functionality or ease-of-use.

Market Leadership & Recognition

In August, Calabrio announced its acquisition by KKR, a leading global investment firm which will further fuel opportunities for innovation and expansion.

Calabrio received various industry acknowledgements in 2016 including being named a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave: Workforce Optimization Suites, Q3 2016.

Other awards include:

TMC Communications Solution Product of the Year

Ventana Research 2016 Business Technology Leadership Awards

TMC Customer Experience Innovation Award

Frost & Sullivan's 2016 Workforce Optimization Solutions Company of the Year

Additional awards, product announcements, industry accolades and other company news is available in the Calabrio Media Center.

