DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- The Pulse Beverage Corporation ("Pulse") (OTCQB: PLSB), makers of Natural Cabana® Lemonades, Limeades, and Coconut Waters announced today that it has secured additional capital to restock Pulse's Cabana® Coconut Water in both Natural and Pineapple flavors.

In a transaction with Rockwell Capital, Pulse was successful in obtaining $265,000 in new equity capital which was paid immediately to two of its major vendors who produce and supply the Company's signature containers and well received coconut water.

Robert E. Yates, CEO of Pulse, said, "The beverage business is very working capital intensive during the first 5 years of delivering new product. Capital is used for slotting fees, marketing as well as inventory. This capital not only paid off our older outstanding bills but opened up new credit to help keep up with demand."

Pulse is in negotiations with additional funding sources for additional debt and equity capital to both provide additional resources for growth AND pay down some of the debt to TCA Global Credit Master Fund, LP to lower the debt related expenses on its income statement.

About Pulse Beverage Corporation

Pulse Beverage Corporation "Pulse" is an emerging beverage company that offers Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade in 7 great tasting, low-calorie flavors and Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in pineapple and natural flavors. With Pulse's revamped business model, utilizing warehouse direct and key accounts, Pulse directly teams up with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Stater Bros, Food Max, Houchens, Kmart, 7-Eleven, United C-stores, Weis Markets, King Kullen, Dierbergs Markets, Hy-Vee Supermarket, WinCo Foods, Price Less Markets, Gristede's Foods, Toot n Totem and Travel America. Consumers easily find Pulse's prominently displayed products thereby increasing revenue and earnings for shareholders of Pulse.

