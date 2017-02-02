ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC PINK: LVVV), the leader in performance based functional chew development and marketing, announced today modification of its manufacturing process to include short-run capabilities to service the industry, and the launch of an all-natural version of its popular chew.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire, commented, "We've mastered the short-run, or pilot-run as it's also called, which is ideal for customers looking for our proprietary chew matrix to be the preferred delivery system for their specialty ingredients such as probiotics, nootropics or cannabidiol (CBD). In the past we had to produce millions of chews at a time to achieve the greatest economies of scale. We now have the option to produce as little as 5,000 chews with greater efficiency."

LiveWire has also answered the requests from its customers looking for a healthier option to better fit their lifestyle.

"Our master formulator, Tony Torgerud, took on the task and over the past six months was able to remove sucralose, corn syrup, artificial flavor and color, and then replace these key ingredients with organic and natural products. This resulted in a much smoother customer experience than our original formulation. Making changes to the base matrix, passing stability testing, efficacy and shelf life estimation is not an easy task, but Tony succeeded," added Hodson.

These changes also qualify the company to sell new products into the natural foods marketplace and provide the opportunity to increase volume based on market demands.

"When customers want to test the market with a custom ingredient and timing is critical, we are the perfect co-packing solution," concluded Hodson.

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.: LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) markets value added nutritional dietary supplements in the form of a soft chew, targeting the amateur and professional athletics community, the health conscious consumer, and participants in today's active lifestyle culture. For more information visit: www.livewireenergy.com

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

EquiNet, LLC

Toll Free: (877) 964-6463

www.EquiNet.us

info@equinet.us



COMPANY CONTACT

Cliff Rusin

(714) 740-5144

Cliff@LiveWireEnergy.com

www.facebook.com/LiveWireEnergychews

www.twitter.com/EnergyChews

Intagram: LiveWireEnergy