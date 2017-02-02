LYON, FRANCE--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) and Trace Software announced the availability of Trace Software's advanced archelios' Pro solar photovoltaic software for Enphase installations. Trace Software has incorporated Enphase® Microinverter Systems -- including the M215 and the M250 for both 60 and 72 cells modules -- into archelios' Pro.

This integrated solution streamlines the system engineering workflow for system designers, installers, consultants, developers and architects, enabling Enphase PV installations to be rapidly designed, sized and modeled.

"Companies such as Trace Software with permanent R&D investments are driving quality and innovation in the solar value supply chain," said Thierry Viallet, EMEA technical manager at Enphase Energy. "In a competitive industry such as solar, installers strive to differentiate themselves, enhancing their system design capabilities and offering best-in-class technologies. The integration of the Enphase's state-of-the-art module level power electronics system into the archelios' Pro leading-edge software is a great example of the value provided to PV professionals."

The archelios' Pro helps fast track solar projects, allowing users a full control over their system and optimized upfront costs of solar deployment. The integration of the Enphase system into archelios' Pro will empower PV professionals to quickly assess the viability and optimal yield of each potential Enphase project in an efficient and precise manner.

"The archelios' Pro customer base is rapidly growing in Europe, and many of them use Enphase," said Stéphane Boussac, technical director of the solar division at Trace Software. "By incorporating the Enphase Microinverters, we provide our clients the integration they demand."

The archelios' Pro not only simplifies the design process, but also provides an accurate production simulation as well as a complete economic analysis, including profitability, of Enphase PV projects within minutes. The software includes 3D simulations, a solar radiation calculator, a photovoltaic simulator, and advanced modeling features that capture the additional power produced by Enphase's distributed energy conversion architecture, giving insight on the best return on the solar investment.

"We're very pleased to be partnering with Enphase, a company that shares our ethos of delivering outstanding products and services, and our focus on enabling installers and integrators to quickly deploy high-quality solar. We look forward to incorporate the fully integrated energy solution by Enphase, including the AC Battery storage system, into archelios Pro in 2017," concluded Boussac.

Enphase continues to welcome partners such as Trace Software who advance modernization in the solar industry and help increase quality solar adoption. On the occasion of the partnership Trace Software will offer archelios Pro 3-month free trials to Enphase customers. For more information on this promotional activity, visit https://www.archelios.com/online/bin/Archelios-Login-Enphase.php.

About Trace Software International

With over 25 years of experience, Trace Software International is a company specialized in the development of software solutions and services dedicated to the industrial engineering, with a unique expertise in the design of electrical installations. Five the industries the company serves: Electrical Engineering, Energy, Medical, Process and Plant, Transportation. Trace Software International has subsidiaries in France, Spain, Morocco, Germany, China, Brazil and USA, with a worldwide presence via distributors or authorized partners insuring sales and services. For more information, visit www.trace-software.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 13 million microinverters, and more than 540,000 Enphase residential and commercial systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries. Visit www.enphase.com for more information and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

