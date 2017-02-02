IPC Elected to FISD Executive Committee

Industry Leader to Represent IPC at a Leading Forum of the Financial Information Market

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, is proud to announce that Ganesh Iyer, CAIA, FIA, Global Product Marketing Director, Financial Markets Network, has been elected to be part of the FISD Executive Committee. The Financial Information Services Association of the Software & Information Industry Association provides a neutral business forum for exchanges, market data vendors, specialist data providers, brokerage firms, investment managers and banks to address and resolve business and technical issues related to the distribution, management, administration and use of market data within the financial sector.

"The financial information market is going through a momentous period of change and the FISD benefits substantially from the insights and contributions of industry leaders," said Tom Davin, Managing Director, FISD. "We congratulate IPC's Ganesh Iyer on his election and welcome him to the FISD Executive Committee."

"Ganesh has been elected to the FISD Executive Committee at a very exciting and transformative time for both IPC and the market," said Neil Barua, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to offer valuable insights on commercial, technical, and regulatory issues that face the financial information industry by leveraging Ganesh's expertise."

Iyer focuses on capital markets, multiple asset classes as well as alternative investments such as hedge funds, managed futures, private equity, structured products, commodities and real assets. He has been featured in the press, including the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times and is a frequent presenter at prestigious global industry events. He holds an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and is both a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and an FISD Financial Information Associate (FIA).

About FISD

FISD provides a neutral business forum for exchanges, market data vendors, specialist data providers, brokerage firms, investment managers and banks to address and resolve business and technical issues related to the distribution, management, administration and use of market data. Members use this forum to exchange ideas, build business relationships and improve the business climate associated with the worldwide flow of financial information. The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) is the principal trade association for the software and digital content industry. SIIA provides global services in government relations, business development, corporate education and intellectual property protection to the leading companies that are setting the pace for the digital age. SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. For more information, visitfisd.net

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced networks, compliance and collaboration with all counterparties across the financial markets.www.ipc.com

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

