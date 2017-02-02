Impact Radius Appoints MarTech Veteran David Yovanno as CEO





Co-Founder and Former CEO Per Pettersen Elevated to Executive Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer

SANTA BARBARA, California, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Impact Radius, a fully-integrated suite of products for performance marketing, ad fraud detection and media attribution & analytics, announces the appointment of David A. Yovanno as chief executive officer.

A seasoned media and technology executive, Yovanno has been providing strategic leadership to premier SaaS companies in the MarTech space for more than 16 years. He joins Impact Radius during a period of fast growth and will leverage his strong operational experience to help the company scale.

Per Pettersen co-founded Impact Radius in 2008 and served as CEO since the company's inception. He will assume the role of executive chairman and chief strategy officer, handing over his current responsibilities to focus his attention on customer-driven innovation. Pettersen, a serial entrepreneur with an extensive background in technology and product, will continue to shape the company's vision and product strategy.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointment of David Yovanno as the new CEO of Impact Radius and to have the opportunity to work together again," said Pettersen. "Dave is a dynamic, results-oriented leader with deep operational expertise and a proven track record of growing companies through key phases of fiscal development."

"With our aggressive product roadmap, an increasing depth of product offerings and our rapid global expansion, I needed to free my time to continue innovating for our customers. Dave and I have been talking for months and it just made sense. His leadership will help to accelerate our vision and drive toward sustainable, profitable revenue and overall company growth," added Pettersen.

Before joining Impact Radius, Mr. Yovanno was CEO of Marin Software, a San Francisco-based global leader in paid search SaaS technology. In this role, he led the company to positive financial cash flow, delivered a new big data infrastructure and led a cross-channel strategy that included two acquisitions.

Prior to Marin Software, Mr. Yovanno was president, technology solutions of Conversant, a diversified marketing services company and CEO of Gigya, a SaaS customer identity management platform. Mr. Yovanno has also served on the board of the Interactive Advertising Bureau and as a lieutenant and CIO in the United States Navy.

"I'm honored to be joining such a talented team," said Yovanno. "I have been watching Impact Radius over the years, noting how the company has attacked marketing's biggest challenges head-on, such as ad fraud and partner management. This is a crucial moment in the company's growth trajectory and believe I can help accelerate the company's vision of global expansion by investing in people, infrastructure, partnerships and acquisitions."

Mr. Yovanno's appointment to Impact Radius comes on the heels of several shining growth achievements for the company. With last year's acquisition of Forensiq, a leader in digital ad fraud prevention, Impact Radius marked the first time a company has combined algorithmic attribution of buyer journey touch points with cutting-edge ad fraud detection to reveal unpolluted insights for true optimization of media spend.

"This is an exciting time for Impact Radius as the expansion and complexity of the company's product lines continue to accelerate. Growth under Per's leadership has been impressive. Combining his strength in customer innovation with Dave's track record of scaling businesses creates massive synergy for Impact Radius and the ultimate dream team for the company to achieve its vision," said Jim Quagliaroli of Silversmith Capital Partners, which invested $30 million to fund the development of new products and accelerate its global expansion.

About Impact Radius

Impact Radius is transforming how advertisers handle media and performance marketing partnerships. Our natively integrated suite of products enables digital brands and agencies to maximize their return on global ad spend by providing a single trusted view into the consumer journey from ad impression through acquisition - across all devices and channels. Through the automation of critical marketing workflows, built-in fraud protection and real-time delivery of actionable insights, the platform drives revenue growth for global companies such as Lenovo, Ticketmaster, Tommy Hilfiger, Getty Images, Shutterstock and Advance Auto Parts. Impact Radius has more than 275 employees across seven offices worldwide. To learn more visit www.ImpactRadius.com.

